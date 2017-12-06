FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年12月6日 / 晚上10点36分 / 更新于 16 小时前

Australia competition watchdog to not oppose Fox Sports, Foxtel merger

1 分钟阅读

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition watchdog on Thursday dropped its opposition to a proposed merger of Fox Sports and Foxtel after finding the deal would not “substantially lessen competition.”

Fox Sports is owned by News Corp, which also owns Foxtel jointly with Australia’s Telstra Corporation Ltd .

”The ACCC (Australian Competition and Consumer Commission)will not oppose this merger after finding that the commercial incentives of Foxtel, Fox Sports, News, and Telstra will not be substantially altered,” ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement. (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru)

