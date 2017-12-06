FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Australia watchdog drops opposition to Fox Sports, Foxtel merger tilt
频道
专题
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
数据观测
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
深度分析
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
国际财经
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月6日 / 晚上10点56分 / 更新于 16 小时前

UPDATE 1-Australia watchdog drops opposition to Fox Sports, Foxtel merger tilt

2 分钟阅读

(Adds quote, background on proposed merger)

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition watchdog on Thursday dropped its opposition to a proposed merger of Fox Sports and Foxtel after finding the deal would not “substantially lessen competition.”

Fox Sports is owned by News Corp, which also owns Foxtel jointly with Australia’s Telstra Corporation Ltd .

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission “will not oppose this merger after finding that the commercial incentives of Foxtel, Fox Sports, News, and Telstra will not be substantially altered,” ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement.

Under the merger, Foxtel and Fox Sports will be brought together under common ownership, with News Corp holding 65 percent of the merged entity and Telstra owning the remaining 35 percent.

“An important consideration was that consumers will still be able to access Foxtel’s digital products even if they acquire broadband or mobile services from Telstra’s competitors,” Sims added.

Foxtel is Australia’s largest supplier of subscription television services. Fox Sports operates a number of 24/7 sports channels that are shown on Foxtel and in licensed venues. (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below