Brazil's Nexa Resources prices IPO at $16/share -sources
2017年10月26日 / 晚上10点14分 / 更新于 15 小时内

Brazil's Nexa Resources prices IPO at $16/share -sources

TORONTO/NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Nexa Resources SA, formerly Votorantim Metais Holding SA, has priced its initial public offering at $16 per share, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters and IFR.

The company now expects to raise about $496 million, the people said, declining to be named as the matter is not yet public. Nexa said earlier this month that it expected to price at $18 to $21 per share.

Nexa, a unit of Brazilian diversified industrial group Votorantim SA, declined comment. (Reporting by John Tilak in Toronto and Stephen Lacey for IFR in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
