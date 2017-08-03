FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
Israel's Nice raises profit forecast after beating Q2 estimates
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 上午10点45分 / 2 天前

Israel's Nice raises profit forecast after beating Q2 estimates

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

JERUSALEM, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Israeli software provider Nice raised its earnings forecast after beating second quarter forecasts on Thursday helped by a jump in revenue from its cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence businesses.

Nice reported earnings of 90 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items, up from 79 cents a year earlier.

It raised its 2017 profit forecast to $3.90-$4.10 from $3.85-$4.05 per share.

Revenue rose 34 percent to $315.3 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 87 cents per share on revenue of $313.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company saw "significant growth in cloud revenue along with an increase in profitability," CEO Barak Eilam said, noting that cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence were underpinning its growth opportunities.

Nice has been banking on analytical tools, which allow companies to assess large amounts of data to spot fraud and fend off security threats, to deliver faster growth amid slowing sales growth of systems helping call centres and surveillance of buildings and transport networks.

For the third quarter, Nice forecast revenue of $315-$325 million and EPS ex-items of 89-95 cents.

It reiterated its 2017 revenue forecast of $1.33-$1.35 billion. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below