Israel's Nice tops Q3 estimates, tweaks 2017 profit forecast
2017年11月2日 / 上午10点15分 / 1 天前

2 分钟阅读

JERUSALEM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Israeli software provider Nice narrowed the range of its 2017 earnings estimate after topping third-quarter forecasts boosted by higher revenue in its omni-channel, cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence businesses.

Nice said on Thursday it earned 95 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the July-September quarter, up from 83 cents a year earlier. Revenue jumped 36 percent to $326.8 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 93 cents per share on revenue of $320.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Citing better visibility, Nice raised its 2017 profit forecast to $4.00-$4.10 from $3.90-$4.10, with an expected midpoint of $4.05.

It foresees 2017 revenue of $1.338-$1.35 billion, largely unchanged.

Nice has been banking on analytical tools, which allow companies to assess large amounts of data to spot fraud and fend off security threats, to deliver faster growth amid slowing sales growth of systems helping call centres and surveillance of buildings and transport networks.

“All four of our strategic pillars - omni-channel, cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence,” said Nice CEO Barak Eilam. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

