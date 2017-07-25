FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11 天前
Former Etisalat Nigeria, 9mobile, appoints Citi, Standard Bank to find new investors
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月25日

Former Etisalat Nigeria, 9mobile, appoints Citi, Standard Bank to find new investors

LAGOS, July 25 (Reuters) - 9mobile, formerly Etisalat Nigeria, has appointed Citigroup and South Africa's Standard Bank to manage a sale process for the telecoms company and has received interest from three investors, a banking source close to the deal said on Tuesday.

The banking source said India's Bharti Airtel, which already has a presence in Nigeria, has expressed interest in acquiring its rival.

Britain's Vodafone and French telecom group Orange have also shown interest, the source said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Adrian Croft)

