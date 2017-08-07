Lafarge Africa seeks approval to merge Nigerian operations

LAGOS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Lafarge Africa is seeking regulatory approval to merge its Nigerian operations with two of its local subsidiaries, it said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

The cement mixer said its board has asked the company to "undertake a business combination with United Cement Company of Nigeria Limited (Unicem) and Atlas Cement Company Limited (Atlas)." It did not give a reason for the merger.

The Nigeria-based business of the Franco-Swiss cement group, LafargeHolcim, is seeking approval from Nigeria's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the merger. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Alexander Smith)