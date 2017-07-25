FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian stocks hit new two-year highs, led by banking sector
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月25日 / 下午5点01分 / 11 天前

Nigerian stocks hit new two-year highs, led by banking sector

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LAGOS, July 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria's benchmark index hit new two-year highs on Tuesday, led by banking shares after the central bank said it was committed to opening up the local currency market to investors.

The index rose 2.54 percent, hurdling the 35,000-point level to post its second consecutive day of gains. The banking index jumped 2.62 percent.

Traders said prices were supported by buying on an optimistic outlook for half-year company results.

Dangote Cement, which accounts for a third of total market capitalisation, gained 4.9 percent, while Forte Oil rose 9.39 percent and United Bank for Africa climbed the maximum of 10 percent.

Other gainers included Union Bank, up 9.21 percent, Flour Mills of Nigeria up 4.98 percent, Oando up 4.67 percent and Fidelity Bank up 4.76 percent. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Additional reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Louise Ireland)

