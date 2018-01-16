FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 1:05 PM / in 2 days

Niki administrator yet to decide whether to withdraw appeal

1 分钟阅读

VIENNA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The German administrator for Austrian airline Niki has not yet decided whether he will withdraw an appeal against a German court ruling that moved Niki’s insolvency proceedings to Austria, his spokesman said in emailed statement to Reuters.

Lucas Floether is hoping to salvage a deal he brokered to sell Niki to British Airways owner IAG.

That deal was called into question by the German court ruling and a subsequent similar one in Austria handing the main proceedings to an Austrian administrator.

Floether said earlier on Tuesday that he would work closely with his Austrian counterpart.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Kirsti Knolle; editing by Jason Neely

