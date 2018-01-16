Niki administrator yet to decide whether to withdraw appeal

VIENNA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The German administrator for Austrian airline Niki has not yet decided whether he will withdraw an appeal against a German court ruling that moved Niki’s insolvency proceedings to Austria, his spokesman said in emailed statement to Reuters.
Lucas Floether is hoping to salvage a deal he brokered to sell Niki to British Airways owner IAG.
That deal was called into question by the German court ruling and a subsequent similar one in Austria handing the main proceedings to an Austrian administrator.
Floether said earlier on Tuesday that he would work closely with his Austrian counterpart.
