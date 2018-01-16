FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#狗年展望
#加密货币
#半岛局势
#图表新闻
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 16, 2018 / 10:49 AM / 2 days ago

After spat, Niki's German administrator says to work closely with Austrian peer

1 分钟阅读

VIENNA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - After a legal spat, Airline Niki’s German administrator Lucas Floether and his Austrian counterpart Ulla Reisch said in a joint statement on Tuesday that they would cooperate closely on sealing a deal on the future of the insolvent airline.

Floether said as recently as Friday that he was considering legal action against an Austrian court ruling that Niki’s main insolvency proceedings had to move to Austria from Germany after Floether had already agreed Niki’s sale to British Airways owner IAG.

“The signatures of both administrators will guarantee the buyer legal security for the closing of the sales contract,” Floether and Reisch said, reiterating that bidders from previous rounds could issue fresh offers until Friday.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Kirsti Knolle; editing by Jason Neely

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below