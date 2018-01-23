FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 7:45 AM / a day ago

All Niki employees can hope to keep their jobs - Niki labour boss

VIENNA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - All of Niki’s employees may keep their jobs after former Formula One Champion Niki Lauda won the bid for the insolvent airline in Austria, Niki’s works council chief told Austrian radio station ORF on Tuesday.

Lauda’s successful bid scuppers a previously agreed sale of Niki to IAG, which was thrown into doubt this month after two courts ruled that the insolvency proceedings had to move to Austria from Germany.

Lauda improved an earlier offer and showed “commitment to Niki’s base in Austria and openness to negotiating a collective agreement”, works council chief Stefan Tankovits said.

“Our information is that all employees will receive a job offer,” he said.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan

