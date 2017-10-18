Nippon Chemi-Con indicted over price-fixing -U.S. Justice Dept

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - A federal grand jury indicted Japan’s Nippon Chemi-Con Corp for its role in a wide-ranging and long-running conspiracy to fix prices for electrolytic capacitors sold to customers in the United States and elsewhere, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The felony charge, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in San Francisco, charges that Nippon Chemi-Con conspired to suppress and eliminate competition for electrolytic capacitors from as early as September 1997 until January 2014, the department said in a statement. Three current company executives and one former executive were previously indicted for their participation in the conspiracy, for which seven other companies were previously charged, it said. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)