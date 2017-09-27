FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nippon Life in talks to buy minority stake in TCW -sources
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月27日

TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s biggest private-sector life insurer, Nippon Life Insurance Co, is in talks to buy a minority stake in U.S. investment company TCW Group, sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

The Nikkei business daily reported Nippon Life was in talks to take a 20 to 30 percent stake in TCW from Carlyle Group , which owns about 60 percent, adding it aimed to close the deal by year-end.

The sources said the talks were in the early stages and specifics of the deal had yet to be determined, including how big a stake Nippon Life would buy. They declined to be identified because the talks were not public.

A Nippon Life spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

