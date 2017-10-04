FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan transport ministry says raided 2 Nissan plants over improper checks
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月4日 / 凌晨1点32分 / 15 天前

Japan transport ministry says raided 2 Nissan plants over improper checks

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Japan’s Transport Ministry said on Wednesday it had conducted raids at two plants producing Nissan Motor Co cars as part of a probe into unauthorised vehicle inspections.

Nissan said this week it would recall all 1.2 million new passenger cars it sold in Japan over the past three years after discovering final vehicle inspections were not performed by authorised technicians at six factories.

Two sources with knowledge of the the matter told Reuters the names of certified technicians were used on inspection papers to sign off on final vehicle checks conducted by non-certified technicians.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media. Nissan declined immediate comment.

Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below