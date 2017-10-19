FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月19日 / 早上6点51分 / 2 天内

Nissan Motor says CEO Saikawa to brief on uncertified inspection issue

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd said Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa will hold at news conference 1000 GMT on Thursday to brief on its uncertified inspection scandal.

The news conference comes a day after Nissan admitted uncertified vehicle checks had continued even after it revealed final vehicle checks for the domestic market were not performed by certified technicians.

The misconduct has forced Japan’s second-largest automaker to recall all 1.2 million new cars it sold in domestically over the past three years.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Stephen Coates

