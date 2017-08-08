FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年8月8日 / 晚上8点12分 / 5 天前

Nissan agrees to $98 mln settlement on Takata economic loss claims

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co on Tuesday agreed to a $97.68 million settlement to resolve class-action consumer economic loss claims in the United States tied to the recall of 4.4 million vehicles with Takata air bag inflators, court records show.

The settlement is similar to others reached with major automakers. In June, a federal judge in Miami granted preliminary approval to settlements with Toyota Motor Corp , Subaru Corp, BMW AG and Mazda Motor Corp totaling $553 million and affecting 15.8 million vehicles with Takata inflators. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

