Nissan Canada Finance says breach may have exposed customer details

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Nissan Canada Finance (NCF), a unit of Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd, said on Thursday a data breach may have exposed personal details of some of its customers.

Personal information such as name, address, vehicle make and model, vehicle identification number, credit score, loan amount and monthly payments may have been accessed, the company said.

NCG, which became aware of the data breach on Dec. 11, said no payment card information was affected.

“We are still investigating exactly what personal information has been impacted,” the company said.

NCF said the exact number of customers affected is not yet known. bit.ly/2BLzzGW

The breach may have compromised personal data of customers who had financed their vehicles through Nissan Canada Finance and INFINITI Financial Services, the company said.