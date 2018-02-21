FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 11:04 PM / 更新于 12 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Noble Corp's loss smaller than expected on lower costs

1 分钟阅读

(Adds fourth-quarter details)

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Noble Corp Plc on Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by a near 14 percent fall in costs in its contract drilling services business.

Net loss attributable to Noble narrowed to $24.68 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.3 billion a year earlier, when it recorded impairment charges of $1.44 billion.

On a per-share basis, the loss was 10 cents in the latest quarter, compared with $5.36 last year.

Excluding items, the company lost 29 cents per share, while analysts on average had expected a loss of 33 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 19.6 percent to $329.59 million.

Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

