FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Noble Group expects to sell oil liquids business by end-December
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月2日 / 凌晨12点43分 / 16 天前

REFILE-Noble Group expects to sell oil liquids business by end-December

2 分钟阅读

(Fixes typo in lead paragraph)

SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Noble Group Ltd (NGL) expects to sell its oil liquids business by the end of December as part of a plan to slim down drastically and focus on its core Asian coal trading business after a crisis-wracked two years.

“NGL continues to progress the sale of its Global Oil Liquids business. NGL currently expects the sale of the Global Oil Liquids business to complete by 31 December 2017,” the Singapore-listed company said in a statement on Monday.

In September, Chairman Paul Brough told shareholders that the company had received second round bids for the business and expected to announce a deal before the end of the month.

The company did not give any reason for the delay in the sale.

Once Asia’s biggest commodities trading house, Hong Kong-based NGL is slashing jobs and selling assets to shrink debt.

NGL flagged the sale of the capital intensive oil liquids business in July after agreeing to sell its North American gas and power business to rival Mercuria Group. On Monday, it said it had completed the sale of the gas and power business.

Reuters had reported that Mercuria Group, Vitol Group, U.S.-based Castleton Commodities International and Freepoint Commodities were among the interested parties for Noble’s oil business.

NGL previously said North American lenders to the company had extended the deadline for a $2 billion credit facility by three months to Jan. 15. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Richard Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below