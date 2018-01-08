FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Noble Group sells power, gas unit to Mercuria for $168 mln, less than planned
频道
专题
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
科技电子
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
上海核心区甲级写字楼去年空置率创八年来新高--高力国际
财经视点
上海核心区甲级写字楼去年空置率创八年来新高--高力国际
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
时事要闻
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
January 8, 2018 / 8:51 AM / a day ago

Noble Group sells power, gas unit to Mercuria for $168 mln, less than planned

1 分钟阅读

SINGAPORE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - ** Troubled Asian commodity merchant Noble Group said on Monday the final price for the sale of its American power and natural gas unit to rival trading house Mercuria was $168 million.

** The original amount for the sale was to be around $250 million.

** “The amount paid by the buyer... was subject to adjustment determined in accordance with the terms and conditions of the stock purchase agreement,” Noble Group said in a statement. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below