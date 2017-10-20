FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vitol close to acquiring Noble's oil liquids business - sources
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
2017年10月20日 / 中午11点48分 / 4 天内

Vitol close to acquiring Noble's oil liquids business - sources

1 分钟阅读

SINGAPORE/LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The world’s largest oil trader Vitol Group is nearing a deal to buy Noble Group’s global oil liquids business, which analysts had valued at about $1 billion, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

One of the sources said an announcement of the deal could come as early as Monday.

Shares of Noble Group were halted in the afternoon, pending the “announcement of a major transaction,” the company said.

Vitol and an external spokeswoman for Noble declined to comment on the Reuters story.

Reuters reported in August that trading firms including Mercuria Group and Vitol were among the suitors for the oil unit. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Dmitry Zhdannikov in LONDON; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and David Evans)

