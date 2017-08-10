FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Noble Group reports $1.75 bln Q2 loss, hit by writedowns
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月10日 / 上午10点20分 / 4 天前

Noble Group reports $1.75 bln Q2 loss, hit by writedowns

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

SINGAPORE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Noble Group Ltd reported a quarterly loss of $1.75 billion, its biggest in 1-1/2 years that it had flagged last month, and said it would use funds raised from asset sales to cut debt.

"Conservative liquidity management, scaling back of risk positions and constraints placed on the Group's access to trade finance lines led to disruption costs and prevented the Group from taking advantage of profitable opportunities," the struggling Singapore-listed company said in a statement on Thursday.

For the first half ended June 30, Noble reported a net loss of $1.9 billion which included $1.3 billion of non-cash valuation adjustments taken to the balance sheet. This compared with a $14 million loss for the first half of last year and a loss of $54.9 million for the second quarter of last year.

Once Asia's largest commodities trading house, Noble is slimming down drastically to its core Asian coal-trading business. Last month, it announced a sale of its U.S. gas and power business and began a process to sell its oils liquids unit.

The Hong Kong-headquartered company said it continues to be in discussions with its lenders.

Noble's troubles started more than two years ago when its accounts were questioned by Iceberg Research and it faced a severe commodities market downturn. A dramatic collapse in its share price and ratings agency downgrades ensued, forcing a sale of its assets and a fund raising to allay financing worries. Noble has stood by its accounts. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

