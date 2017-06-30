FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
Nokia appoints Samsung executive as head of Technologies
#中国进出口
#半岛局势
#脱欧
#图片精选
频道
专题
朝鲜扬言导弹打击关岛 回应特朗普的“火与怒”
半岛局势
朝鲜扬言导弹打击关岛 回应特朗普的“火与怒”
中国7月通胀总体持稳年内料仍温和 政策继续侧重防风险
中国财经
中国7月通胀总体持稳年内料仍温和 政策继续侧重防风险
图表新闻：全球金融危机10周年
国际财经
图表新闻：全球金融危机10周年
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月30日 / 早上6点53分 / 1 个月前

Nokia appoints Samsung executive as head of Technologies

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

HELSINKI, June 30 (Reuters) - Nokia has appointed senior Samsung executive Gregory Lee as head of its Technologies unit and member of the group leadership team, the telecoms network equipment maker said on Friday.

"Gregory's passion for innovation and operational excellence, along with his proven ability to build and lead global consumer technology businesses, make him well suited to advance Nokia's efforts in virtual reality, digital health and beyond," the Finnish company added. (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below