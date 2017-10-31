FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HMD Global launches $115 Nokia smartphone
频道
专题
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
半岛局势
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
时事要闻
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
深度分析
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月31日 / 下午1点26分 / 更新于 20 小时前

HMD Global launches $115 Nokia smartphone

1 分钟阅读

HELSINKI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - HMD Global, the Finnish company that owns the rights to use Nokia’s brand for mobile phones, launched a new smartphone with a global average retail price of 99 euros ($115).

Nokia 2, which runs on Google’s Android platform, has a two-day battery life, 5-inch display and it comes in black or white, HMD said on Tuesday.

The phone, due to be delivered in 2018, will be the fifth Nokia smartphone launched after HMD last year struck a brand licensing deal with Nokia Oyj, which now focuses on telecom network equipment.

HMD has not provided any sales figures for its products. HMD also runs Nokia’s feature phones business and all of its products are built by Foxconn.

$1 = 0.8595 euros Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below