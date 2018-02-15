FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 15, 2018 / 9:30 AM / a day ago

Nokia starts review of digital health business

1 分钟阅读

HELSINKI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Finnish network gear maker Nokia said on Thursday it has started a strategic review of its digital health business.

Digital health, part of Nokia Technologies unit, is one of the areas where the company has been looking for future growth opportunities amid a tough market for its mainstay telecom network gear business.

Nokia said in statement the review “may or may not result in any transaction or other changes”.

Company said its ‍patent business, brand partnerships and technology licensing units are not in the scope of the review​. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Adrian Croft)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below