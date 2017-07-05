FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月内
UPDATE 1-Nokia, China's Xiaomi sign patent deal
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月5日 / 早上7点01分 / 1 个月内

UPDATE 1-Nokia, China's Xiaomi sign patent deal

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds analyst quote, background)

HELSINKI, July 5 (Reuters) - Telecoms network equipment maker Nokia and Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Technology have signed a patent licencing agreement, the companies said on Wednesday.

The companies did not provide financial details of the agreement, saying it includes a cross licence to each company's cellular standard patents.

Nokia will also provide network infrastructure equipment to Xiaomi.

"Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone manufacturers and we are delighted to have reached an agreement with them," Nokia Chief Executive Rajeev Suri said in a statement.

Nokia has licence deals with leading handset makers Apple and Samsung Electronics, but the agreement with Xiaomi is the Finnish company's first with a Chinese phone maker.

"Financially, I don't think it's very substantial for Nokia. But it's a good head start to negotiations with other Chinese manufacturers", said OP Equities analyst Hannu Rauhala.

Patent royalties represent a sliver of Nokia's overall revenue, more than 90 percent of which comes from telecoms network equipment. But licensing payments are highly profitable and the network business is suffering an industry-wide slump.

Nokia built up its catalogue of patents in the days when the company dominated the mobile handset business. It covers technology that reduces the need for hardware components in a phone, conserves battery life and increases radio reception, among other features. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below