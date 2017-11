Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japanese investment bank Nomura said on Thursday it named Hugh Karseras managing director, global sales chief operating officer to its global markets division.

Karseras, who will be based in London, will report to James Lancaster, global CAO, global markets and Henson Orser, global head of senior relationship management.

Prior to joining Nomura, Karseras held a number of senior roles within sales and finance at Deutsche Bank. (Reporting by Manas Mishra)