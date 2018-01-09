FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wind turbine maker Nordex wins U.S. orders
January 9, 2018 / 1:08 PM / a day ago

Wind turbine maker Nordex wins U.S. orders

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s Nordex, the world’s sixth-largest wind turbine maker, said on Tuesday it had secured three contracts in the United States worth a combined about 820 megawatts (MW) in power capacity.

The orders were placed by two international utilities in December, Nordex said, declining to disclose their names. One order is for 67 turbines for a project in Texas, where it previously supplied turbines to Germany’s E.ON.

Shares in Nordex jumped 5.5 percent, hitting their highest level in three months. The stock more than halved in 2017 after a drastic profit warning and the subsequent resignation of its then CEO.

Nordex is the fourth-largest supplier in the United States, the world’s second-biggest market for wind turbines, after Vestas, General Electric and Siemens Gamesa .

The other unidentified customer ordered 196 turbines for two U.S. projects, with a capacity of 319 MW and 300 MW, respectively, Nordex said, adding deliveries would start in the summer.

Nordex’s announcement comes less than a month after a final U.S. tax bill retained key production credits for wind energy projects, reversing earlier versions in which the subsidies had been significantly cut. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Susan Fenton)

