3 天前
Nordstrom reports better-than-expected comparable sales
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
2017年8月10日

Nordstrom reports better-than-expected comparable sales

路透新闻部

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly same-store sales on Thursday as more people shopped at the apparel retailer's online stores, sending shares up 2.5 percent after the bell.

Nordstrom said net income fell to $110 million, or 65 cents per share, from $117 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

The upscale Seattle-based clothing and accessories retailer reported a 1.7 percent increase in same-store sales for the second quarter ended July 29, handily beating the 0.5 percent decline expected by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Nordstrom's net sales rose 3.5 percent to $3.72 billion.

Reporting by Richa Naidu in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

