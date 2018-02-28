FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 10:49 PM / 更新于 an hour ago

Brazilian agency fines Norsk Hydro unit in Para state

1 分钟阅读

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian environmental agency Ibama fined Norsk Hydro’s unit in the northern state of Para, the world’s largest alumina refining plant, 20 million reais ($6.2 million) and ordered it to halt using its waste pool and drainage system, potentially halting all work at the plant, the regulator said in statement on Wednesday.

Ibama said in a statement that Hydro Alunorte was operating without environmental licenses and that heavy metals had been found in surface waters near the unit after rains caused what a Health Ministry watchdog institute has said was a leak. The company has denied there was a spill, but has said it would comply with an earlier order to halt production by 50 percent.

($1 = 3.2458 reais)

Writing by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Leslie Adler

