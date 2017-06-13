FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
UPDATE 1-North Dakota's oil output rises 2 pct in April
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月13日 / 下午5点36分 / 2 个月前

UPDATE 1-North Dakota's oil output rises 2 pct in April

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details)

By Ernest Scheyder

HOUSTON, June 13 (Reuters) - North Dakota's daily oil production rose 2 percent in April as rising crude prices encouraged companies to pump more, complicating OPEC's attempts to stabilize global markets.

The state pumped 1.05 million barrels of oil per day in April, up from 1.03 million bpd in March, according to data from North Dakota's Department of Mineral Resources, which reports on a two-month lag.

Natural gas production rose 6 percent to 1.8 million cubic feet per day.

North Dakota's oil well count hit 13,717 in April, an all-time high. The state's drilling rig count has been steadily rising, with the count on Friday at 55, 10 percent higher than in April.

North Dakota regulators said in a statement they expect oil prices to be weak through at least October. OPEC members last month agreed to maintain their own production cuts, though rising output in states like North Dakota has been offsetting the cartel's moves.

"The markets are watching to see if U.S. shale production offsets OPEC cuts keeping crude oil inventories high," Lynn Helms, the DMR director, said in a statement. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below