FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 天前
Northern Trust to set up EU bank in Luxembourg ahead of Brexit
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月19日 / 早上8点13分 / 17 天前

Northern Trust to set up EU bank in Luxembourg ahead of Brexit

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Asset management company Northern Trust will set up a European Union banking base in Luxembourg following Britain's decision to leave the bloc, the body promoting the Grand Duchy as a financial centre said on Wednesday.

The 100-year old Chicago-based bank services asset managers and has operations in London.

"Continental Europe is a strategic area of focus for Northern Trust and the creation of our EU banking presence in Luxembourg highlights our commitment to growing our business in the region," Teresa Parker, president of Northern Trust in Europe, said.

Northern Trust's acquisition of UBS Asset Management's fund administration services in Luxembourg and Switzerland, is expected to close later this year.

An announcement from LuxembourgforFinance, rather than the company itself, underscores the competition between financial centres to attract financial firms in London who need a new EU base after Brexit. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below