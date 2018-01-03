FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Korean leader orders border hotline with S.Korea reopened on Wednesday
January 3, 2018 / 4:42 AM / a day ago

N.Korean leader orders border hotline with S.Korea reopened on Wednesday

1 分钟阅读

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has given an order to open a long-closed border hotline with South Korea at 0630 GMT on Wednesday for talks, an unidentified North Korean official announced in a televised statement.

The talks would aim to establish formal dialogue about sending a North Korean delegation to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea next month, the official said.

The statement came a day after South Korea proposed high-level discussions with North Korea following Kim’s earlier New Year’s address, in which he said he was open to speaking with Seoul. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)

