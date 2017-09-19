FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea's Moon says pushing to guarantee safety at Pyeongchang Olympics
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年9月19日 / 晚上10点50分 / 1 个月前

S.Korea's Moon says pushing to guarantee safety at Pyeongchang Olympics

1 分钟阅读

SEOUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday the country is pushing to ensure security at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympic Games amid the escalating standoff over North Korea’s nuclear weapons programmes.

During a meeting in New York with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, Moon said that South Korea has always hosted global sports events successfully despite being technically at war with the North, according to a South Korean presidential official, and that a successful hosting of the Pyeongchang games would reassure the world of regional peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

South Korea had submitted a draft resolution for a global ceasefire to start just before the Games, which are due to take place on Feb. 9-25, 2018, the official said. The resolution will be put to a vote at the United Nations General Assembly on Nov. 13. (Reporting by Christine Kim, editing by G Crosse)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below