FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea eyes combined women's ice hockey team with North for winter Olympics -Yonhap
频道
专题
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
深度分析
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
汇市一周综述：都是购债起事端 日圆欧元跃升美元受挫
深度分析
汇市一周综述：都是购债起事端 日圆欧元跃升美元受挫
焦点：英国首相安抚银行家 称金融业为退欧谈判的优先考量
深度分析
焦点：英国首相安抚银行家 称金融业为退欧谈判的优先考量
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
January 12, 2018 / 9:32 AM / 更新于 a day ago

S.Korea eyes combined women's ice hockey team with North for winter Olympics -Yonhap

1 分钟阅读

SEOUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - South Korea is seeking to form a united women’s ice hockey team with North Korea to participate in next month’s Winter Olympics being hosted by the South, a senior Seoul official told Yonhap news agency on Friday.

The comments came in an interview after Pyongyang said it agreed during inter-Korean talks this week to send a large delegation, including a cheering squad, to the games in Pyeongchang in South Korea.

Roh Tae-kang, South Korea’s second vice minister for culture, sports and tourism, who took part in Tuesday’s talks, said the South made the proposal for the combined team to the North. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below