S.Korea eyes combined women's ice hockey team with North for winter Olympics -Yonhap

SEOUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - South Korea is seeking to form a united women’s ice hockey team with North Korea to participate in next month’s Winter Olympics being hosted by the South, a senior Seoul official told Yonhap news agency on Friday.

The comments came in an interview after Pyongyang said it agreed during inter-Korean talks this week to send a large delegation, including a cheering squad, to the games in Pyeongchang in South Korea.

Roh Tae-kang, South Korea’s second vice minister for culture, sports and tourism, who took part in Tuesday’s talks, said the South made the proposal for the combined team to the North. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)