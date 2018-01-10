FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korean Olympics representative arrives at IOC headquarters
#奥运新闻
January 10, 2018 / 10:54 AM / 更新于 a day ago

North Korean Olympics representative arrives at IOC headquarters

1 分钟阅读

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Jan 10 (Reuters) - North Korea’s representative on the International Olympic Committee arrived at IOC headquarters on Wednesday, a day after Pyongyang said it would send a large delegation to next month’s Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

North Korean IOC member Chang Ung arrived alone carrying a folder of papers and entered the IOC building in Lausanne without speaking to journalists, a Reuters witness said. An IOC spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; writing by Tom Miles; editing by Mark Heinrich)

