CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Northrop Grumman wins $409 mln U.S. defense contract

(Corrects to show United Technologies did not win second contract, which has not been awarded)

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp has been awarded a $409 million U.S. defense contract for next generation thermal, power and controls, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The Pentagon said on Wednesday it had erroneously reported that United Technologies had won a separate $409 million contract for next generation thermal. That contract has not yet been awarded, the Pentagon said.