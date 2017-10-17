FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Small-scale FLNG consortium eyes Australia pilot site
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月17日 / 下午1点33分 / 4 天前

Small-scale FLNG consortium eyes Australia pilot site

2 分钟阅读

OSLO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Norway’s Add Energy, Australia’s Transborders Energy and other partners will pick a site early next year for a low-cost floating liquefid natural gas (FLNG) development, the Norwegian consultancy firm said on Tuesday.

The project will target relatively small discovered gas reservoirs of between 0.5 trillion and 2 trillion cubic feet, finds that would otherwise be too expensive to extract due to their remote location or high facility development costs.

“Offshore Australia has been identified as suitable for an initial pilot project, with a target resource to be confirmed early 2018 and the project to be reach Final Investment Decision by 2020,” Add Energy said in a statement.

The FLNG vessel that the consortium aims to construct, will have a production capacity of about 1 million ton of LNG per year.

TechnipFMC and MODEC, will be the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) partners in the project. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Terje Solsvik)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below