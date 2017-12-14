FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norwegian crown up 1 pct vs euro, dollar after cbank view
频道
专题
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
深度分析
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
焦点：欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
深度分析
焦点：欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
December 14, 2017 / 9:30 AM / a day ago

Norwegian crown up 1 pct vs euro, dollar after cbank view

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Norwegian crown vaulted more than one percent against the U.S. dollar and the euro on Thursday after the central bank took market painted a robust picture on the economy, taking some market participants by surprise.

The crown rose 1.3 percent against the U.S. dollar to 8.2120 crowns per dollar and made similar gains to the euro to stand at 9.7085 crowns.

Norway’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 0.50 percent, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll, but signalled a future tightening of policy could be somewhat steeper than the board had previously planned. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Ritvik Carvalho; editing by Sujata Rao)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below