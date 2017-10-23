FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS, Caisse des Depots sell Norway's offshore gas pipeline stake
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
深度分析
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国财经
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年10月23日 / 下午1点33分 / 2 天内

UBS, Caisse des Depots sell Norway's offshore gas pipeline stake

1 分钟阅读

OSLO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The owners of Norwegian gas pipeline investor Njord Gas Infrastructure have sold all their shares in the company to Norway’s CapeOmega Holding AS for an undisclosed sum, Njord said on Monday.

Njord Gas Infrastructure holds an 8 percent stake in the Gassled venture, which owns most of the offshore gas pipeline system used to transport Norwegian gas to customers in Britain and continental Europe.

The shares were sold by Swiss bank UBS and France’s Caisse des Depots, and the sale is subject to approval by the Norwegian government and its competition authority, Njord Gas Infrastructure added. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below