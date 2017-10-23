UBS, Caisse des Depots sell Norway's offshore gas pipeline stake

OSLO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The owners of Norwegian gas pipeline investor Njord Gas Infrastructure have sold all their shares in the company to Norway’s CapeOmega Holding AS for an undisclosed sum, Njord said on Monday.

Njord Gas Infrastructure holds an 8 percent stake in the Gassled venture, which owns most of the offshore gas pipeline system used to transport Norwegian gas to customers in Britain and continental Europe.

The shares were sold by Swiss bank UBS and France’s Caisse des Depots, and the sale is subject to approval by the Norwegian government and its competition authority, Njord Gas Infrastructure added. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)