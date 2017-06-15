FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Regulator sees Norway oil field shutdown costs at $4.2 bln during 2017-2021
2017年6月15日

OSLO, June 15 (Reuters) - The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Thursday:

* Expects 10 to 20 fields on the Norwegian continental shelf to cease production by 2021 out of 80 producing fields at the beginning of 2017

* Expects oil companies to spend 23.4 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.76 billion) on decommissioning of oil and gas fields and 12 billion crowns on physical removal of installations on the Norwegian continental shelf during 2017-2021

* Expects 40-50 wells will need to be plugged and abandoned (P&A) per year in coming years, with P&A costs varying from 50 million crowns to several hundred million crowns

* Says fields that were closed after 2011 or are expected to be closed by 2021 account for less than 2 percent of production during that period

* Says oil companies spent 32.5 billion crowns on decommissioning and 8.5 billion crowns on installation removal on the NCS during the last five years ($1 = 8.4699 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

