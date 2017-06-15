FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
Norway salmon farmers may lift output by 1.5 pct in 2018 and 2019 based on new regulation
2017年6月15日

Norway salmon farmers may lift output by 1.5 pct in 2018 and 2019 based on new regulation

OSLO, June 15 (Reuters) -

** The Norwegian Seafood Federation says the country's output of farmed salmon could increase by 1.5 percent per year in 2018 and 2019 based on preliminary government assessments of new rules to regulate growth

** The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries could allow growth in seven of the country's 13 production regions to raise, with the final decision to be made in the autumn

** "The most obvious conclusion is that we will have an annual output growth of 1.5 percent. The potential is 3 percent annual growth, and if half of the regions can't grow then we will end up at around 1.5 percent," Jon Arne Groettum of the Seafood Federation told Reuters

** "This means growth conditions in the sea, like weather temperature, will be more important than the government's preliminary conclusion," he added

** The government's new growth regime is based on the prevalence of sea lice, a parasite, at fish farms

** Norway is the world's top salmon producer

Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik

