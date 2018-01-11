FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Statkraft in talks with firms to set up data centres in Norway
频道
专题
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
深度分析
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
国际财经
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
中国财经
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 11, 2018 / 3:11 PM / a day ago

Statkraft in talks with firms to set up data centres in Norway

Lefteris Karagiannopoulos

2 分钟阅读

OSLO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian power firm Statkraft is negotiating with U.S. and other companies to build large data centres in its home country, favoured by a recent change in Norway’s tax system, the state-owned utility told Reuters on Thursday.

Unlike its Nordic neighbours, which have attracted large data centre investments from big-data firms such as Apple , Alphabet, Facebook and Hive Blockchain, Norway has not yet cashed in on the trend.

Known for its cheap, plentiful supply of hydroelectric power, Norway at the start of the year exempted data centres from paying property taxes in a bid to attract foreign customers in competition with countries like Finland, Sweden and Denmark.

“You had unnecessary taxation in this business and this risk is now gone. We are working hard to get some contracts signed but I couldn’t say by when,” Statkraft CEO Christian Rynning-Toennesen told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

“Competition is tough ... but we have a good offering. (Norway is now) a good place to establish an advanced computer based business,” he added.

In 2017, Statkraft received proceeds of between 1.2 billion and 1.5 billion euros ($1.44 billion-$1.80 billion) from divesting its offshore wind assets, money the company plans to re-invest.

“Within the next three years we will invest all of it. It will be in hydropower, onshore wind and solar. Solar will be in India, Brazil and Europe,” Rynning-Toennesen said.

He declined to specify the size of the solar capacity that Statkraft plans to build and said the firm was evaluating different projects.

$1 = 0.8310 euros Editing by Mark Potter

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below