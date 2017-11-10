FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's wealth fund calls for more transparency in foreign exchange markets
2017年11月10日

1 分钟阅读

OSLO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, on Friday called for more transparency in global foreign exchange markets in a bid to reduce the cost of trades and make transactions more efficient.

“We believe that transparency and verifiability are key to mitigating the impact of informational advantages, without negatively affecting the liquidity of this important market,” the fund said in a policy paper. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by John Stonestreet)

