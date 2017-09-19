FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's sovereign wealth fund celebrates "stunning" $1 trillion value
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月19日 / 早上7点34分 / 1 个月前

Norway's sovereign wealth fund celebrates "stunning" $1 trillion value

OSLO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The value of Norway’s sovereign wealth fund officially hit $1 trillion early on Tuesday after outperforming all initial expectations, its manager said in a statement.

“I don’t think anyone expected the fund to ever reach $1 trillion when the first transfer of oil revenue was made in May 1996,” said Chief Executive Officer Yngve Slyngstad of Norges Bank Investment Management, which operates the fund.

“Reaching $1 trillion is a milestone, and the growth in the fund’s market value has been stunning,” he added.

A Reuters calculation, based on the fund’s own live valuation on its website, had previously shown the fund hit the trillion-dollar mark on Sept. 12. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

