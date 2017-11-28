FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's wealth fund sees no significant differences between oil, gas stocks and market
FED主席被提名人鲍威尔为放宽金融监管辩护 称将逐步加息
FED主席被提名人鲍威尔为放宽金融监管辩护 称将逐步加息
焦点：业内高管预计铜市场将处于平衡 对成本上升和监管发出警告
焦点：业内高管预计铜市场将处于平衡 对成本上升和监管发出警告
焦点：OPEC与俄罗斯料展延减产协议 但顾忌市场过热
焦点：OPEC与俄罗斯料展延减产协议 但顾忌市场过热
2017年11月28日 / 上午9点06分 / 1 天前

Norway's wealth fund sees no significant differences between oil, gas stocks and market

1 分钟阅读

OSLO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund said on Tuesday it found no significant differences in expected return for oil and gas stocks and the market.

“It might be beneficial for an investor that already has substantial oil price exposure outside their financial portfolio, not to add to this exposure by investing in oil and gas stocks in their financial portfolio,” the fund said in a discussion note.

The world’s largest sovereign wealth fund proposed on Nov. 17 to drop oil and gas stock from its index, sending energy stocks lower. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

