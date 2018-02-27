FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 27, 2018 / 9:02 AM / a day ago

Norway's wealth fund doubled its return on investment in 2017

1 分钟阅读

OSLO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, doubled its return on investment in 2017, beating its own benchmark, as strong global stock markets boosted the value of the portfolio, it said on Tuesday.

The fund earned a return of 13.7 percent in 2017, up from 6.9 percent in 2016.

“The fund’s cumulative return since inception has passed 4,000 billion Norwegian crowns ($511.18 billion). One out of four crowns of return was generated in 2017, after a very strong year for the fund,” CEO Yngve Slyngstad said in a statement.

“Again, our equity investments returned strongest with a return close to 20 percent.” ($1 = 7.8250 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below