Norway's centrist opposition backs wealth fund pull-out proposal from oil stocks

OSLO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund’s proposal to remove oil and gas stocks from its benchmark index is a good idea, two centrist opposition parties said on Thursday.

The Christian Democratic Party said in a statement it gave “full support” to the proposal, while the Liberal Party told Reuters it was “good advice”.

Liberal spokesman Terje Breivik added that the party had not formally decided its position on the proposal.

The right-wing government rules in a minority and relies on the Liberals and the Christian Democrats to win majorities for its policies. The government will conclude its own view on the proposal in the autumn of 2018. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)