1 个月前
Norway's sovereign wealth fund buys stake in Washington property for $191 mln
2017年7月4日 / 早上8点25分 / 1 个月前

Norway's sovereign wealth fund buys stake in Washington property for $191 mln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

OSLO, July 4 (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund has acquired a 49-percent stake in an office and retail building in Washington D.C. for $190.8 million, in a joint venture with real estate partner Oxford Properties Group, the fund said on Tuesday.

It was the second joint transaction with Oxford Properties in as many days. The seller of the property was 1101 New York Holdings LLC, a company owned by W.R. Berkley Corporation and Property Group Partners, the fund added.

At the end of the first quarter the Norwegian fund had invested 2.5 percent of its assets in unlisted real estate. It has properties in London, Paris and New York, among other cities. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

