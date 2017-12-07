FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway wealth fund makes first Asia property deal with Tokyo acquisition
2017年12月7日 / 上午9点17分 / 更新于 21 小时前

Norway wealth fund makes first Asia property deal with Tokyo acquisition

1 分钟阅读

OSLO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund has made its first real estate investment in Asia by acquiring a 70-percent stake in five properties in Tokyo, it said on Friday.

The fund will pay 92.75 billion yen ($823.20 million) for its stake, valuing the portfolio at 132.5 billion yen, while partner Tokyu Land Corporation will acquire the remaining 30 percent, the fund said in a statement.

The agreement was signed on Dec. 7 and is scheduled to be completed at the end of December. The venture plans to finance 49 percent of the acquisition with a bank loan, the fund added.

$1 = 112.6700 yen Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik

